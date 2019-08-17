|
JOAN IDELL QUIRIE OWENS May 25, 1927- August 3, 2019 Joan Idell Quirie, daughter of Ross James Quirie and Idell Grosskurth, was born in Toronto and lived in Ontario until her father's career took the family to Boston. After high school, she returned to Canada for grade 13 at Alma College and earned her B.A. in English at Victoria College in 1948, before receiving her M.A. at Boston University in 1949. While teaching at The Wheeler School in Providence, Rhode Island, Joan met and married journalist Gwinn Owens, a native of Baltimore, Maryland, who shared her love of music, theater, and adventure. In 1952, while still newlyweds, the couple traveled to Greece with the hopes of living there. Ultimately, they decided to come back to the States and settled in Baltimore, where their four children were born and where Joan taught at St. Paul's School for Girls and later, Ruxton Country School. An avid reader and lifelong learner, upon retirement she became a student again, taking classes in literature, language, and art. To her friends, family, and students, Joan was always a patient listener and a gentle advisor. She inspired others to write, to read, to think, and to observe. Her four children survive her: Gwendolyn (Peter Gibian) of Montreal, Ross of Santa Cruz, California, Laura (Reed Templeton) of Ocean View, Delaware, and Paul (Betsy Rogers) of Orlando, Florida, along with six grandchildren. A memorial will be held in Baltimore on October 12, 2019.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 17 to Aug. 21, 2019