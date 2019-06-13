JOAN KISHNER (nee Maron) Surrounded by her family, Joan Kishner passed away on June 11, 2019, at the age of 74 in Toronto, Ontario. Dearly loved wife of 52 years to Gerald 'Yank' Kishner. Cherished mother to Jeffrey Kishner (Jennifer Gotlieb) and Jennifer James (Courtney). Adored grandma to Joshua and Ariel Kishner. Joan will also be sadly missed by her brother, Robert Maron, and is predeceased by her parents Arthur and Helen Maron. Joan was born in Montreal, Quebec, and in her childhood, excelled in both academics and athletics. She enjoyed horseback riding, sailing, tennis, and was an expert skier. Joan met the love of her life, Yank, while working at Mont Gabriel, where she was a ski instructor and he was ski patrol. In her late 20s, Joan was diagnosed with a life-threatening illness. Her legendary strength, courage and ability to conquer adversity were embedded and would take her from one achievement to another throughout her life. After graduating from McGill University, Joan and Yank married and attended graduate school at Syracuse University, where she was top of her class. Afterward, they moved to Detroit, MI. It was here that she developed her lifelong passion for helping those less fortunate by working with at-risk youth. In 1973, they moved to Toronto, Ontario, to start a family. While championed with keeping the family organized and cared for, Joan continued to work with several charitable organizations. Later, she created an Alzheimer's research initiative at The Clark Institute, and created and led fundraising platforms at Crohn's and Colitis Canada. She was able to increase funds raised for the annual gala twentyfold and was recognized with an award from the Lieutenant Governor of Ontario. Most of all, Joan cherished spending time with friends and family. Whether demonstrating her amazing prowess at scrabble and backgammon on the docks of De Grassi Point, playing bridge at BallenIsles, spending winter weekends at the slopes in Collingwood, cheering on her children at sporting or dance events, or playing board games with her grandchildren, she made an enduring impact on many people. Funeral to be held on Thursday afternoon, June 13 at Steeles Memorial Chapel, at 1 p.m. For details: http:// steelesmemorialchapel.com/ Or call: 905-881-6003. In lieu of flowers, donations to Crohn's and Colitis Canada would be appreciated. Published in The Globe and Mail from June 13 to June 17, 2019