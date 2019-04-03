You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Résidences funéraires Collins Clarke MacGillivray White Funeral Homes
307 Promenade Riverside
St-Lambert, QC J4P1A7
(514) 483-1870
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Résidences funéraires Collins Clarke MacGillivray White Funeral Homes
307 Promenade Riverside
St-Lambert, QC J4P1A7
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St-Barnabas Anglican Church
St-Lambert, ON
View Map
Joan LESSARD Obituary
JOAN LESSARD (nee King) 1942 - 2019 Joan Lessard (nee King) passed peacefully into the other world Sunday, March 31, 2019. Beloved wife of Yvon Lessard, cherished and devoted mother of Philippe (Carla Tosti), Laurianne (Eric St-Cyr), Chantal (Dean Dubois) and Mathieu (Marie-Claude Lapointe). Loving grandmother to her 13 adored grandchildren: Virginie, Alexandra, James, Andrea, Amelia, William, Leah, Duncan, Emma, Julianne, Alexandre, Sophia and Isabella. Not forgotten by Lily and Molly. Predeceased by her parents, Inez and James King; and her brother, Allan King. Joan will be missed by other relatives, friends and by those who had the good fortune to cross her path. Born in 1942 in Montreal, Quebec. Attended Verdun High School where she excelled in arts and was awarded a bursary to attend McGill University. After moving to St-Lambert, Joan was active in her community. Her generosity as a volunteer touched the Girl Guides of Canada and Scouts Canada movement, the municipal libraries and the local hospital. Joan loved to be active and outdoors: an avid golfer, she'd say "…I've spent 52 years on the golf course…" Enjoyed attending her garden or indulging in a good Patterson, Grisham, Ludlum or Reichs novel. Joan with no shortage of interests and creative talent was always enthusiastic to share, teach and provide for her large extended family. Her grandchildren have fond memories of summers and winters in Myrtle Beach, and enjoying her good cheer and wit. If you had the honour and the privilege of knowing Joan, you would know that she would not want her family and friends to mourn her for too long - she would instead ask them to make sure they were their best selves, read more, travel more, be kind to each other, and enjoy this amazing world in which we live. She will be greatly missed. The family would like to thank medical staff and volunteers at the Maison Source Bleue, as well as Dr Kris Jardon and his team at the McGill University Health Center. The family will receive condolences on Friday, April 5th, from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m., at the: Collins Clarke MacGillivray White Funeral Home, 307, Riverside Drive, St-Lambert, Quebec, J4P 1A7. Funeral service to be held Saturday, April 6th, 11:00 a.m. at St-Barnabas Anglican Church in St-Lambert, followed by a reception at the Montreal Country Club in St-Lambert. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Maison Source Bleue would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 3 to Apr. 7, 2019
