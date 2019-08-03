|
JOAN M. SCOTT January 22, 1920 - July 30, 2019 Peacefully, with grace and dignity, of natural causes, surrounded by the love of her family, in her 100th year. Proud, devoted and loving mother of four sons, David (Isabel), Doug (Laurie), Donn (Jean) and Dale; granddaughters, Joanne James (Mark) and Susan Chisholm (John); and great-grandchildren, Emma, Jack, John, James and Isabel Joan. Joan Muriel Scott was born in the Isle of Wight, England, a lifetime resident of North Toronto, the home she loved. An active member of St. Timothy's Anglican Church, her spiritual home, for more than 65 years, and a devoted member of St. Andrew's Group, the women's auxiliary, where she always gave the Devotions. Member of North Toronto Y's Mennettes, a YMCA community service group, since the 1960s. Both groups are the source of many dear, life-long friends. A cottager at Gull Lake, Minden, ON. Attended John Fisher P. S. and Northern Secondary School, and after graduating in 1937, she worked as a nutritionist at the world-renowned Connaught Medical Research Laboratory at University of Toronto, during a period of important work on the polio vaccine, and during World War II, while her husband was overseas, supporting Canada's wartime effort when Connaught Labs was a major producer of medicine for Canadian soldiers. Predeceased by her parents, George and Dorothy Smith, sister Vera, brother Hugh, and husband Ralph V. Scott. A long, well-lived Christian life, marked by grace, dignity, strength, courage, integrity, humour, faith in God, and devotion to her sons and family. She was a wonderful daughter, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. We are proud of her. Mum, we owe you so much. We will miss your greatly, and love and remember you always. Service at St. Timothy's Anglican Church, 100 Old Orchard Grove, Toronto, at 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 13, 2019, with a reception in the Parish Hall, and a private, family interment at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Timothy's Church (www.sainttimothy.ca or www.canadahelps.org).
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 3 to Aug. 7, 2019