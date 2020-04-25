You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
JOAN MADELEINE HOOLIHAN (née Wilkinson) Passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020, in her 91st year, after a very brief illness. Joan was predeceased by her father, Anglican Bishop Frederick Wilkinson; her mother, Madeleine; and her brother, Peter. Loving mother of Kathryn (John Anderson) and John (Rachel). Adored by her grandchildren, James (Laurence), Madeleine (Scott) and Amanda Hoolihan. Joan was feisty but kind, and loved her gin and tonic. All her life she loved to travel to numerous locations around the world. In this regard, she loved to reminisce. She will be sadly missed by her caregiver Liza. A private family interment will take place. When possible, the family will arrange a celebration of life in her honour.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 25 to Apr. 29, 2020
