JOAN MARGARET LINKLATER (née Cochrane) August 29, 1930 Sydney Australia - February 7, 2019 Toronto, Canada. Cherished wife of the late Gordon Douglas Linklater (2013). Missed by sister-in-law, Reita Linklater; brother-in-law, Bryce Linklater; nieces; nephews; and many family members in Australia. Predeceased by brothers-in- law, Harold (Nora) Linklater, Ken Linklater; and sister-in- law, Alma Linklater. Joan began her early career as an Air Hostess with Trans Australia Airlines from 1950 - 1955. She then traveled by ship to London, U.K., with other girlfriends where she was again employed as an Air Hostess traveling to Europe, Africa and the Far East. In 1960 she travelled alone to Canada as a tourist and ultimately met her husband Gordon in Toronto where they were married in 1963. Joan pursued a marketing career until retirement in 1980. As a couple they both had an ardent interest in the Toronto Symphony concerts and the theatre at Stratford, Ontario, Niagara-on-the Lake, New York and London, UK. They continued to travel together to Australia, the Far East and Europe until illness curtailed their activities. Private family funeral arrangements entrusted to the Davey-Linklater Funeral Home, 757 Princes St., Kincardine, ON, N2Z-1Z5, (519) 396-2701. Final resting place, Kincardine Cemetery. Memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society or a charity of your choice would be appreciated as expression of sympathy. Portrait and memorial online at www.daveylinklater funeralhome.com Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 1 to Mar. 5, 2019