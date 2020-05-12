You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Interment
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Wallaceburg, ON
View Map
Funeral Mass
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan NOONAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Margaret NOONAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Margaret NOONAN Obituary
JOAN MARGARET NOONAN (née O'Donnell) Peacefully at Westmount Gardens in London, Ontario on May 9, 2020, in her 88th year. Beloved wife of the late Ronald (2011) and loving mother to Maureen (Andrew Osbourne), John (Margrethe), Janet (Robert Randall), Timothy (Tess) and Patrick (Lesley). Treasured grandmother to Ryan, Jordan, Thomas, Matthew, Justin, Bradley, Emma, Jessica, Ronnie-Ann, Callum and Grace. Joan was predeceased by her grandson Timothy Joseph (2011). Joan was born in Windsor, Ontario to John O'Donnell and Mary McSorley. She is predeceased by her sisters Ellen Kavanaugh, Marion Quirk and Julian Gauthier. Joan trained at Hotel Dieu Hospital in Windsor and became a registered nurse in 1953. After marrying Ron in 1957 and settling soon after in Oakville, Joan devoted her life to her family, raising five children and supporting her family. Joan loved to cook and bake. She looked forward to preparing her signature Sunday night meals for her family. Joan was an active CWL member of St. Dominic's Parish. She enjoyed curling at the Oakville Curling Club, and was a member of various bridge clubs around her community. Our heartfelt thanks go out to the caregivers of Westmount Gardens, whose care and compassion for Joan kept her comfortable and happy. We are forever grateful to Westmount Gardens for allowing us to be with mom in her final days. Joan will be laid to rest in Wallaceburg on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. A Funeral Mass will be held at a later date. (John T. Donohue Funeral Home, London)
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 12 to May 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -