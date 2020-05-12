|
|
JOAN MARGARET NOONAN (née O'Donnell) Peacefully at Westmount Gardens in London, Ontario on May 9, 2020, in her 88th year. Beloved wife of the late Ronald (2011) and loving mother to Maureen (Andrew Osbourne), John (Margrethe), Janet (Robert Randall), Timothy (Tess) and Patrick (Lesley). Treasured grandmother to Ryan, Jordan, Thomas, Matthew, Justin, Bradley, Emma, Jessica, Ronnie-Ann, Callum and Grace. Joan was predeceased by her grandson Timothy Joseph (2011). Joan was born in Windsor, Ontario to John O'Donnell and Mary McSorley. She is predeceased by her sisters Ellen Kavanaugh, Marion Quirk and Julian Gauthier. Joan trained at Hotel Dieu Hospital in Windsor and became a registered nurse in 1953. After marrying Ron in 1957 and settling soon after in Oakville, Joan devoted her life to her family, raising five children and supporting her family. Joan loved to cook and bake. She looked forward to preparing her signature Sunday night meals for her family. Joan was an active CWL member of St. Dominic's Parish. She enjoyed curling at the Oakville Curling Club, and was a member of various bridge clubs around her community. Our heartfelt thanks go out to the caregivers of Westmount Gardens, whose care and compassion for Joan kept her comfortable and happy. We are forever grateful to Westmount Gardens for allowing us to be with mom in her final days. Joan will be laid to rest in Wallaceburg on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. A Funeral Mass will be held at a later date. (John T. Donohue Funeral Home, London)
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 12 to May 16, 2020