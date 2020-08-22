You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON M2M 3W9
(647) 556-5461
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan COSTA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Marilyn COSTA


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Marilyn COSTA Obituary
JOAN MARILYN COSTA (née SPENDICK) January 15, 1944 - August 15, 2020 In one of these stars I shall be living. In one of them, I shall be laughing. And so it will be as if all the stars were laughing, when you look at the sky at night. And when your sorrow is comforted (time soothes all sorrows), you will be content that you have known me. You will always be my friend... I shall not leave you. Antoine de Saint-Exupéry The Little Prince Beloved mom, granny, sister and friend, Joan died peacefully on August 15, 2020, in her 76th year. She was the daughter of the late Philip Spendick and Anne Romanko, sister of Larry Spendick (Eugenia), much loved mother of Alexandra (Mark Reich) and Tamara (Grant McArthur) and proud grandmother of Michael, Matthew, Lucas and Grace. A graduate of University College at the University of Toronto, Joan began her career in social work before turning to real estate. Ever curious, she loved gardening, entertaining, travelling, horseback riding and ballroom dancing. But most of all, she adored her four grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them until close to her passing. Joan's style, flair and joie-de-vivre will forever inspire us. The family would like to thank Dr. Warren Mason, Dr. Susan Thouin and Dr. Warren Rubenstein for their exceptional care, as well as Joan's caregivers Cheryl and Asia. Thank you also to Elio Costa. In memory of Joan, donations may be made to the Gerry & Nancy Pencer Brain Tumour Centre at Princess Margaret Hospital. The service will be private. Condolences at www.rskane.ca. R.S. Kane 416-221-1159
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 22 to Aug. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -