JOAN MARILYN MILNE It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joan Marilyn Milne in her 91st year, May 4, 2020, following a challenging period of declining health. A loving wife, Joan was predeceased by her husband, John Milne in 2001. Joan was the proud and loving mother of John (Deb), Laurie (Bob), and Patricia (Paul), and the grandmother of Jenna, Kylie, Cameron, Shannon, Ryan and Tyler. Born in Toronto in 1929, Joan was the daughter of William and Ruth Johnson, and wonderful sister to Alan Johnson and Margaret Ann Johnson. Joan loved the outdoors and spent many happy years as a camper and counselor at girls' camps. Joan was a graduate of Bishop Strachan School and Trinity College, University of Toronto. She enjoyed her years at Trinity and attended every reunion she could. Joan was passionate about animals and animal welfare. She made a great contribution as a director of the Oakville Humane Society, the Toronto Humane Society, and the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Joan was a tireless and talented advocate for animal rights, and accomplished a great deal. Her hallmark was kindness and compassion for all living things. Joan had a keen interest in art, and studied art history as a mature student at York University. She worked for several enjoyable years as a guide at the historic mansion Spadina House, making many friends and was sorry to leave when she reached retirement age. Joan lived the last two years of her life at Amica Bayview Village Retirement Residence. Reluctant at first to leave her home, she came to enjoy life at Amica, made good friends, and was always treated with respect, understanding, and kindness. Her family wishes to thank the staff and management at Amica, and also to express its great appreciation to the physicians and nurses at Sunnybrook Hospital who cared for Joan. A private family service has taken place.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 11 to May 15, 2020