JOAN MARSHALL SAUNDERS May 16, 1937 - August 4, 2020 Joan passed away this summer after a short illness. She was predeceased by her parents, Mary Symonds Saunders (née Whitton) and Edward Manning Saunders and her brother, Peter of Mildura, Australia. She leaves behind her niece, Dianne Obst (née Saunders) of Queensland, Australia, numerous cousins, and many long-standing close friends. Joan grew up in Toronto spending a few years in Montreal before returning to Toronto where she attended Havergal College. Joan had a keen intellect and thirst for knowledge. She graduated from Trinity College at the University of Toronto with an undergrad credential and later a masters degree. She also spent a year in New York City studying at the Art Students League and was quite a talented artist as was her mother. She took a year off in the mid 70's to study European Political Science at the Sorbonne in Paris achieving a post graduate diploma. Joan was able to integrate her interest in arts, culture and politics in her career. She worked for the Department of Bilingualism and Biculturalism in Ottawa followed by several positions at the CBC back in Toronto. Joan was a deeply spiritual person who embraced different religious philosophical perspectives. For many years Joan was a devoted member of St. Mary Magdalene's Church in Toronto. She was a regular server and was an enthusiastic participant in the Bible Study Group. As a dedicated gardener, she helped maintain the Church garden for a number of years. Additionally, Joan was a member of the Taoist Tai Chi Society for over 30 years where she first took classes before becoming an instructor. She enjoyed chanting and engaged in volunteer activities which included travel across Canada and to Hong Kong. Joan's family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Rev. Canon David Harrison and Rev. Johanna Pak of St. Mary Magdalene's Church for their care and oversight of Joan's welfare. A private funeral was held on September 26; interment followed on October 7 at the International Taoist Tai Chi Centre near Orangeville, Ontario.



