JOAN MARY FLETCHER (nee Ridge) On Sunday, September 13, 2020 in London, Ontario. Predeceased by husband Raymond Andrew Fletcher (1979) and infant daughter Mary Fletcher (1967). Daughter of the late Horace (Jim) and Lillian Ridge of Exmouth, England. Sister and Sister-in-law of Kenneth and Edna Ridge. Dearly loved Mother of Brenda and Chris Cavalier, Nancy and Blaine Foran and Patsy and Todd Houghton. Proud Grandma of Andrew, Spencer, Dean, Jilly and Simon. Quick witted and never without a point of view, Mom was a prolific knitter, superb cook, voracious reader, avid news follower, loyal Jay's fan, proud member of the Liberal Party of Canada and adored parent and loving caregiver to more dogs and cats than can be mentioned. Our family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at LHSC UH Sub Acute Medicine and Palliative Care on the 9th and 10th floors, especially Kathryn Cook, RN, for providing compassionate end of life care for Mom. A special thank you to Jennifer Cronyn for being Mom's best friend. A private family service will take place at a later date.



