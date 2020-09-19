You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/1
Joan Mary FLETCHER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JOAN MARY FLETCHER (nee Ridge) On Sunday, September 13, 2020 in London, Ontario. Predeceased by husband Raymond Andrew Fletcher (1979) and infant daughter Mary Fletcher (1967). Daughter of the late Horace (Jim) and Lillian Ridge of Exmouth, England. Sister and Sister-in-law of Kenneth and Edna Ridge. Dearly loved Mother of Brenda and Chris Cavalier, Nancy and Blaine Foran and Patsy and Todd Houghton. Proud Grandma of Andrew, Spencer, Dean, Jilly and Simon. Quick witted and never without a point of view, Mom was a prolific knitter, superb cook, voracious reader, avid news follower, loyal Jay's fan, proud member of the Liberal Party of Canada and adored parent and loving caregiver to more dogs and cats than can be mentioned. Our family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at LHSC UH Sub Acute Medicine and Palliative Care on the 9th and 10th floors, especially Kathryn Cook, RN, for providing compassionate end of life care for Mom. A special thank you to Jennifer Cronyn for being Mom's best friend. A private family service will take place at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sep. 19 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved