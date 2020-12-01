JOAN MESLEYThe gale force that was Joan Mesley is gone. She had just moved to her new care home and had to spend 2 weeks in isolation for COVID. It was the last straw. Her only daughter Wendy was allowed in and they were able to connect via facetime with grandchild Kate, and Michele Fisher, who was like a daughter to Joan. She died peacefully at 89, making jokes until the end. Joan raised Wendy on her own and was a great mom. She eagerly filled her life with work: running some of the largest physio dept's e.g. Workmen's Compensation and Toronto Rehab. With sport; skiing and climbing mountains, kayaking the Nahanni, or golfing at Toronto Ladies. She later became a ski instructor, but always got home in time to play competitive bridge, attend the TSO, or help run United Way/Family Services Ass'n. She had a spectacularly large circle of friends, who she loved fiercely, and who loved her back. She will be deeply missed. Due to COVID, there will be no funeral, a gathering of loved ones will be arranged later. Any donation should be sent to the Bruce Trail Conservancy



