You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/
Joan MILLER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JOAN MILLER May 22, 1929 - September 7, 2020 Joan died peacefully surrounded by family in Picton, Ontario, aged 91, after a short illness. Survived by her best friend and husband of 71 years, Jack, son Bruce (Colleen), grandsons Erik (Emma), Christopher (Tobi), and Kai (Judy), their mother, Martha, and great- grandchildren. Born in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, Joan studied pharmacy and practised community and hospital pharmacy for 51 years in Australia, the UK and Canada. She had a 20-year teaching career at Humber College where she founded the first pharmacy technicians' program in Ontario. Outside work, Joan's greatest love was the kitchen. To the constant delight of family, friends and associates, she was a renowned cook with an innate sense of food chemistry. Outdoors, she was an enthusiastic rock- and mountain-climber, hiker and birder; at home, she kept ornamental and vegetable gardens; in the city, she enjoyed opera and other arts. More than all these, Joan had an immense breadth of knowledge and forceful advocacy. In all their activities, Joan and Jack were constant closest companions. Our warmest thanks to the caring and compassionate staff at Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital who all worked hard to make Mother's passing peaceful. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Médecins Sans Frontières/ Doctors without Borders (www.msf.org). A memorial service will be live-streamed at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, September 12, 2020 at www.weaverfuneralhomes. com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sep. 12 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved