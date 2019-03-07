You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joan MILLING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan MILLING

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joan MILLING Obituary
JOAN MILLING (née Easser) December 22, 1929 - March 5, 2019 To the vulnerable of the City of York, she was the tireless Executive Director of York Community Services (YCS), the first multi-service centre offering housing, health, legal and social services under one roof. She co-chaired the Stop Spadina Committee and shared credit for stopping the Spadina Expressway in its tracks. Raised on activism by her Workmens Circle parents Sarah and Sam Easser. Pioneer of the Cooperative Commonwealth Youth Movement (predecessor of the NDP Youth). Beloved sister of fellow CCF activists Percy Easser (Lorna) and Ruth Lesser (Stan). Predeceased by partner in the good fight, husband Gordon. Best friend and loving mother to Rob, partner Penny Marno, and Sue, partner Dave Robson. Traveller. Writer. Pundit. Aunt Joan to David and Marla Easser, Beth, Nancy and Adam Lesser. And on the Milling side - Stephen, Dennis, Gary, Lee, Cindy, Danny, Adam, James, Holly and Anne-Marie. Craft and art lover. Dearly missed and adoring Grandmother to Kevin, partner Danielle, Michael, partner Evelyn, and Christopher as well as granddaughter and chum Samantha. Piano lessons. Skating. Summers at Sturgeon Point. Sadly passed on March 5, 2019, peacefully and just the way she would have it. She will be missed by her family, debating the front page of the Globe and Mail, martini in hand. In lieu of flowers, donate to a social justice or arts organization of your choice. Join us for a toast to Joan on Sunday, March 10th at 58 Heathdale Road - Bathurst and St Clair West - 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.