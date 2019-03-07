JOAN MILLING (née Easser) December 22, 1929 - March 5, 2019 To the vulnerable of the City of York, she was the tireless Executive Director of York Community Services (YCS), the first multi-service centre offering housing, health, legal and social services under one roof. She co-chaired the Stop Spadina Committee and shared credit for stopping the Spadina Expressway in its tracks. Raised on activism by her Workmens Circle parents Sarah and Sam Easser. Pioneer of the Cooperative Commonwealth Youth Movement (predecessor of the NDP Youth). Beloved sister of fellow CCF activists Percy Easser (Lorna) and Ruth Lesser (Stan). Predeceased by partner in the good fight, husband Gordon. Best friend and loving mother to Rob, partner Penny Marno, and Sue, partner Dave Robson. Traveller. Writer. Pundit. Aunt Joan to David and Marla Easser, Beth, Nancy and Adam Lesser. And on the Milling side - Stephen, Dennis, Gary, Lee, Cindy, Danny, Adam, James, Holly and Anne-Marie. Craft and art lover. Dearly missed and adoring Grandmother to Kevin, partner Danielle, Michael, partner Evelyn, and Christopher as well as granddaughter and chum Samantha. Piano lessons. Skating. Summers at Sturgeon Point. Sadly passed on March 5, 2019, peacefully and just the way she would have it. She will be missed by her family, debating the front page of the Globe and Mail, martini in hand. In lieu of flowers, donate to a social justice or arts organization of your choice. Join us for a toast to Joan on Sunday, March 10th at 58 Heathdale Road - Bathurst and St Clair West - 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2019