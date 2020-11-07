JOAN MONIER-WILLIAMS, RN (nee NICHOLSON) October 25, 2020 Joan passed away peacefully at Willows Estate home in Aurora, Ontario on October 25, 2020, at the age of 95. She is survived by her sons, Stephen (Mary) and Mark (Margaret); her grandchildren, Elizabeth (Jerry) and Jim; her great-grandsons, Alexander, Jamie, and Sol; and her brother Edward (Jill). She is lovingly remembered by the Poje family. Born in Leeds, England, to Arthur and Violet Nicholson, Joan married Craufurd Stephen (deceased 2009) in Manchester. They immigrated to Canada in 1954 and built a life that included an abundance of dogs, dinner parties, boating trips, gardening, and travel. Joan had a long, successful career in nursing, training in Manchester as a paediatric nurse. She continued her practice in Canada, including positions with hospitals in Ottawa and Toronto. She received particular recognition for her role in launching the Maternal Infant Care program at North York General which dovetailed with her lifelong passion for prenatal health. Charming, intelligent, and deeply interested in others, Joan built deep friendships in Montreal, Ottawa, and Toronto before she and Craufurd moved to North Saanich, BC for their retirement. There they shared a love of boating, bird watching, and hiking with many wonderful friends. A few years after Craufurd's passing, Joan returned to the Toronto area to be diligently cared for by her family. In lieu of a funeral service, the family will convene a virtual remembrance on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 12 to 2 p.m. EST. Joan's ashes will be scattered off the coast of her beloved Vancouver Island. If desired, donations may be made to the Southlake General Hospital Foundation, North York General Hospital, or the Alzheimer's Society of Canada.



