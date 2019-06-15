JOAN PATRICIA NEYLAN In loving memory of Joan Patricia Neylan (née Parkinson) of Toronto, who died at the age of 89 on June 13, 2019, at the Isabel & Arthur Meighen Manor, Toronto. She was married to the late Daniel Neylan for 53 years. Mother of Tracy and her husband, Michael Fitzmaurice; Michael and his wife, Jennifer Usatis. Beloved "Emma" to her four grandchildren, Connor, Rowan, Sophie and Ben. Following graduation from the University of Toronto in 1951, Pat joined the staff of Chatelaine magazine for eight years. She then became one of the small group of pioneering female copywriters in the male-dominated ("Mad Men" era) advertising world, working at J. Walter Thompson and McCann Erickson. She retired after 20 years in publishing at the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education. A lifelong sportswoman, Pat enjoyed many hours and activities at the Cricket Club. She spent winters at Osler Bluff Ski Club and summers at Glenwild in Muskoka. An avid traveller, she and Danny embarked on many adventures across the seven continents upon retirement. Pat used her organizational expertise to plan many a family ski holiday, picnic, beach holiday and exotic Christmas vacation, and more. With her trademark curiosity and passion for life, she always enjoyed meeting new people and exploring new cultures. She will be missed by her many pals on the ski slopes, tennis courts and at the bridge and card tables of the world. A celebration of Pat's life will be held at the Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre at 375 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto, on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, from 1-3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Parkinson Society of Canada in Pat's name would be greatly appreciated by the family. www.parkinson.ca Published in The Globe and Mail from June 15 to June 19, 2019