JOAN ROY HARRINGTON At home peacefully on Monday, August 10, 2020, Joan Roy Har rington, née Hastings, of Montre al, QC, in her 101st year. Predeceased by her beloved hus band, Conrad F. Harrington, her wonderful son, Conrad H. Har rington, siblings T. Roy (Ann), Wil liam, and Hazel (J. Eric Harrington), and sister-in-law Jan et (Frederick Cowie); Survived by her devoted daughters Jill and Su san, (the late Stephen Godfrey) and daughter-in-law Sally (Jan Philippo). "Nanny" will be deeply missed by her grandchildren - Clare (Michael Vivier), Conrad R. (Marilyn Lill) and George (Helen Spicer) Harrington; Joan and Mar got Porter; Kathleen and Robert Godfrey; and her great-grandchil dren - Chelsey and Nicholas Vi vier; Elizabeth, Conrad J., and Catherine Harrington - and by the many other friends and family who loved her. Joan (Mrs H., Nan ny) lived a long life of love, grace, faith, unwavering strength, en couragement, and kindness to all. Born on September 8, 1919 to the late Hazel Marguerite Ekers and John Ogilvie Hastings, she was educated at Miss Edgar's and Miss Cramp's and McGill University. Joan was accomplished, charm ing, and widely respected. Joan and Con were married on August 6, 1940 in Ste-Agathe and trea sured their 58 years together - a truly inspiring partnership of love devoted to the larger community and their family. Most especially, their summers spent in Metis Beach surrounded by grandchil dren and lifelong friends of all ages make up the memories cher ished by all for decades to come. Her grandchildren will remember her impishly competitive nature, her never-ending supply of homemade cookies, her laugh, and her stalwart support and gen tle wisdom: "It's all milk under the bridge!" The family wishes to thank her care-giving family for their dedicated attention and love: Rowena, Malou, Darlene, Jane, Bibi, Yolande, Dada, and the staff at Place Kensington. Due to COVID restrictions, a memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan's memory may be made to the Joan and Conrad Harrington Scholarship Fund at McGill Univer sity or to the charity of your choice. "So greet the New Year! Never cease to pray each day when we arise, for courage, strength, and endless peace, and deeds to match their sacrifice." - J.R.H, 1944
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 15 to Aug. 19, 2020