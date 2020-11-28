You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/1
Joan SIMPSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JOAN IRENE SIMPSON January 4, 1932 - November 18, 2020 It is with sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, aunt, and grandmother, Joan Simpson. She is predeceased by her beloved husband of 65 years Ernest Simpson and survived by her sons Jeff (Tamara) and David (Margarida), and grandchildren James, Andrew, and Daniela. Her story begins just outside Edmonton, Alberta where the weather had conspired to trap her expectant mother at the family residence. With her mother warmly bundled into the car, a pair of draft horses were hitched up to help pull the car through the deep snow to get them off to the hospital. Horses and riding would be a feature of Joan's younger life, a hobby she enjoyed along with her two older sisters. Stories of riding into her father's lumber camps or into local fairs three abreast were family legend. Art became a defining passion early in her life and an outlet for her creative and active mind. Joan was an early student at the Banff School of Fine Arts, and then went on to the University of Manitoba where she graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts. It was during her time in Winnipeg she met her husband to be Ernie and their mutual love affair of art and architecture was born. Their home in Don Mills (Toronto) was the hub of our family life for 60 years. It was here we celebrated all milestones and occasions, often with friends and stragglers in tow. Her studio in the backyard was a sanctuary where creativity thrived, ideas shared, and bikes repaired! An active and engaging mother, aunt, and grandmother, her real passion was family. She loved us all unconditionally (often not easy!) and was always there for us. Her compassion, empathy, and sense of social justice shoine on through her grandchildren who she adored and doted on so much. Joan enjoyed a long, wonderful life full of great family, friends, and memories. She will be remembered as a thoughtful, intelligent, caring, and generous person. A talented artist who shared her work and gifts with all around her, mentoring many young, aspiring artists who she encountered. A voracious reader, her life was truly a journey of discovery of ideas and knowledge that inspired all of us. She will be remembered by the many, many friends she had over the years. Joan was truly blessed to have had so many wonderful relationships in her life. Some lifelong, some more recent, she cherished them all and was cherished back. My mom had an artist's soul and a mother's heart. She will be dearly missed. In light of Covid-19 restrictions we will celebrate Joan's life when we are able to mix freely and safely.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved