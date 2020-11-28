JOAN IRENE SIMPSON January 4, 1932 - November 18, 2020 It is with sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, aunt, and grandmother, Joan Simpson. She is predeceased by her beloved husband of 65 years Ernest Simpson and survived by her sons Jeff (Tamara) and David (Margarida), and grandchildren James, Andrew, and Daniela. Her story begins just outside Edmonton, Alberta where the weather had conspired to trap her expectant mother at the family residence. With her mother warmly bundled into the car, a pair of draft horses were hitched up to help pull the car through the deep snow to get them off to the hospital. Horses and riding would be a feature of Joan's younger life, a hobby she enjoyed along with her two older sisters. Stories of riding into her father's lumber camps or into local fairs three abreast were family legend. Art became a defining passion early in her life and an outlet for her creative and active mind. Joan was an early student at the Banff School of Fine Arts, and then went on to the University of Manitoba where she graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts. It was during her time in Winnipeg she met her husband to be Ernie and their mutual love affair of art and architecture was born. Their home in Don Mills (Toronto) was the hub of our family life for 60 years. It was here we celebrated all milestones and occasions, often with friends and stragglers in tow. Her studio in the backyard was a sanctuary where creativity thrived, ideas shared, and bikes repaired! An active and engaging mother, aunt, and grandmother, her real passion was family. She loved us all unconditionally (often not easy!) and was always there for us. Her compassion, empathy, and sense of social justice shoine on through her grandchildren who she adored and doted on so much. Joan enjoyed a long, wonderful life full of great family, friends, and memories. She will be remembered as a thoughtful, intelligent, caring, and generous person. A talented artist who shared her work and gifts with all around her, mentoring many young, aspiring artists who she encountered. A voracious reader, her life was truly a journey of discovery of ideas and knowledge that inspired all of us. She will be remembered by the many, many friends she had over the years. Joan was truly blessed to have had so many wonderful relationships in her life. Some lifelong, some more recent, she cherished them all and was cherished back. My mom had an artist's soul and a mother's heart. She will be dearly missed. In light of Covid-19 restrictions we will celebrate Joan's life when we are able to mix freely and safely.



