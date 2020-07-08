|
JOAN SMITHSON WILKINS Peacefully at Canterbury Gardens on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the age of 88. Joan, dearly beloved wife of the late Wallace, and loving mother to Heather Cunningham and Carolyn Wilkins (Victor Rios Rull). Grandmother to Erica, Danielle, Samuel, and Myles. Sister to Walter (Wendy) Somerville, and the late Frank (Ann) Somerville, Elinor (MacDonald "Mac") Irwin, and Craig (Jean) Somerville. Joan had a fulfilling career as a registered nurse and was a Head Nurse at Toronto Western Hospital in the 1950s. She was a role model for her daughters having completed a degree in Nursing from the University of Toronto in the early 1950s. Joan was known to her family, friends, and community as kind and generous. She always had time to listen and offer wise, thoughtful words of advice. Joan will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Due to Covid 19, there will only be a small family gathering. Aquamation followed by inurnment at Little Lake Cemetery. If desired, donations may be made to the or Big Brothers Big Sisters of Peterborough.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 8 to July 12, 2020