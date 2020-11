JOAN SUBLETT (née Brennan) Joan Sublett of Toronto passed away peacefully Monday, November 2, 2020, at the age of 90 with her loving caring daughter, Kelly and sister, Patsy Watson, by her bedside. Predeceased by her late husband, Teddy; brother, Johnny Brennan; and two sisters, Janet Loughlin and Ann Suddick. Joan was the matriarch of the Brennan clan. She was adored and admired by her many nieces and nephews and will be greatly missed. She will continue to live in our hearts forever. A Private Graveside Ceremony will take place at Mount Hope Cemetery, Toronto at a later date.



