Smith's Funeral Homes, Burlington
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7
(905) 632-3333
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Joan TINNERMAN


1933 - 2019
Joan TINNERMAN Obituary
JOAN TINNERMAN (nee Lakotish ) September 27, 1933 - April 27, 2019 Joan Katherine Tinnerman (nee Lakotish), born to Anna and Michael Lakotish Sr. on September 27, 1933 in Cleveland, OH. She married our father George A. Tinnerman III on June 18, 1955. Together, they relocated to Burlington, ON, and had four kids (Kate, George, Mark, Mike), many pets, and tons of friends. Joan was also Grandma to Joshua, Mikaylynn, Garret, Jaysen and Christopher and on July 7, 2018 became Great-Grandmother to Issac. Our mother was a beautiful, vibrant, spiritual, brave, generous, hard working and cook extraordinaire. She is now at peace and able to spend eternity with her son, George; best friend, Dolores; two brothers, Don (Pat) and Mike; and her favourite, Aunt Mary. God Speed Joanie. Thank you so much for the gift of having you in our lives. Life will be less full without you but you will always be in our hearts and in our memories. Visitation at Smith's Funeral Home, 1167 Guelph Line (one stop light north of QEW), Burlington (905-632-3333), on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Private Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Brook Park, Ohio. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations in honour of Joan to JBH Foundation 6S Critical Care or St. Joseph's Health Care West 5th Site Psychiatric would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 30 to May 4, 2019
