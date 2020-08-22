You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Joan Vivian SULLIVAN

Joan Vivian SULLIVAN Obituary
JOAN VIVIAN SULLIVAN (nee Carruthers) It is with sadness that the Sullivan family announces the gentle and quiet passing of our beloved Mom at home. Predeceased by our father; Michael Edward Sullivan, Q.C. in 1984. Joan will be lovingly remembered by her children Teresa (Kerry Comiskey), Michael (Patti Ann), Peter (Sheila), Maureen (David McNeil) and Mary Joan (Alan Vigneux). Nana to her fourteen grandchildren, Sean (Emily), Hilary (Billy), Heather (Alex); Julie (Peter), Ryan (Andrea), Laura (John); Patrick (Katie), Tim, Brian (Alex); Megan, Caitlin (Victor), Alison; Peter (Dakota) and Cory. GiGi to her eleven great grand-children, Maya, Ben; Ella, Ava; Felicity, Blake, Colby; Berkeley, Sullivan; Jackson; Louis. Predeceased by her sister Dorothy Liddle and her brother Robert Carruthers. Our hearts are broken but we are comforted in knowing Mom's life was full of an abundance of love, both given and received. A private mass will be held in the coming days. A donation to St. Anselm's Church in Joan's name would be greatly appreciated by the family. Three Hail Mary's for a safe trip.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 22 to Aug. 26, 2020
