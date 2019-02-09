JOANNA BLAKE After a long and courageous battle with congestive heart failure, Dr. Joanna Blake, age 80, passed away peacefully on Thursday January 31, 2019 at Toronto General Hospital. Born on July 7, 1938 in Salem, Massachusetts, Joanna's intellect and empathy were her lifelong guiding lights. In 1960, she obtained her undergraduate degree from Wellesley College, making her part of what is widely viewed as the 'most powerful women's alumnae network in the world.' In 1972, Joanna was awarded her doctoral degree in Developmental Psychology from the University of New York and became one of the very early members of the Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry. In 1972, Joanna began her teaching career at York University where she taught until 2011. While Joanna published many academic works, including her book, Routes to Child Language, teaching was her true joy and passion. Over her 39 years at York, she supervised 18 successful doctoral candidates and was beloved by all her students, many of them stating that Dr. Blake was always there to guide them through periods of uncertainty and self-doubt. Joanna is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Eugene, adoring children, Nicholas and Rebecca, loving daughter-in-law, Kelly, and three grandsons, Jack, Ben and Charlie. She is predeceased by her three sisters, Susan, Emily and Martha and her wonderful son-in-law, Jamie. No formal, public service is planned at this time. A Celebration of Life is planned for the spring. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Start2Finish's 'Running and Reading' program. https://www.start2finishonline.org Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 9 to Feb. 13, 2019