JOANNE LACEY McLAWS May 28, 1946 - August 15, 2020 Joanne passed away at home, where she wanted to be, on August 15th. She was 74 years old and predeceased by her parents Harold Lacey and Eileen (Bette) Lacey (Keenan). Joanne will be remembered always by her daughter Melissa McLaws (Pablo), sister Barbara Lacey, brother Brian Lacey (Lori), grandsons Alex and Ewan Romero McLaws, Melissa's father Bill McLaws, brother-in-law Peter (Crickie), sister-in-law Donna Danylchuk, nieces and nephews Michael and Tyler Duncan, Branden Lacey, Freya and Geoffrey McLaws, and Jacki and Michael Danylchuk. There are other living relatives, cousins and grandnieces and nephews, all of whose lives have been touched by Joanne. Born in Winnipeg, she moved frequently with her family and so grew up in Kenora, Port Alberni and Fort William. After high school, Joanne went to the University of British Columbia where she met Bill McLaws, whom she married before moving to Calgary. Joanne had a long and very successful career in the investment business, beginning in 1968 at Pitfield MacKay Ross. In 1977, Joanne, as one of a small group, formed Westfield Securities, making her one of the first women founding partners of a Canadian securities firm. She went on to work at a number of firms, culminating as a Vice President at BMO Nesbitt Burns where she stayed until her retirement. She loved the investment business. Many of her clients became close friends and Joanne always had their best interests at heart. When not working, Joanne enjoyed entertaining friends in her beautiful home where there were many animated dinner conversations about every topic imaginable. Joanne was politically active and gave her time and energy both federally and provincially. She also had a passion for travelling and ventured to far flung places such as Africa, New Zealand, Australia, Europe and the Far East. Joanne shared her successes generously and was always looking to help those in need. She supported charitable causes, acted on several Boards and mentored young people with an interest in the investment business. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends, her colleagues, and her clients. A celebration of life will be held when we are able to gather. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Salvation Army, Mount Royal University, the Victory Outreach Centre or a charity of your choice. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting leydens.com