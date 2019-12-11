|
|
JOANNE MILDRED LUCAS WARREN Born January 1, 1946 passed away peacefully on December 8, 2019 in Oakville with her family by her side. Daughter of late Mildred and Eric Lucas, she is survived by her husband Donald and children Brett (Natasha), Kelly (Richard) and Jessica (Elias). Joanne is loved dearly by her grandchildren Lucas, Novak, Adelia, Ivanka, Cesia and Joseph. Joanne leaves her mark as an accomplished Watercolourist. She was a member of the Canadian Society of Painters in Watercolour (CSPWC), the Society of Canadian Artists (SCA), and the Ontario Society of Artists (OSA). Among many of her awards that she received was the highest honour the A.J. Casson Award. It is named after Alfred Casson from the Group of Seven and is considered Canada's most significant award in this most challenging medium. Joanne's art is a symbol of the way she lived and appreciated life. She found happiness in sunsets, landscapes and nature. She appreciated architecture, culture, antiques, interior design, fashion, cuisine and all forms of creativity. When Joanne painted her work was not planned. The moment her paintbrush hit the paper was when her imagination took over and her masterpieces were created. Joanne was a vibrant woman who always displayed elegance, grace, compassion and honesty. She was soft spoken and gentle in her manner yet independent and clear with her vision. Joanne greatly impacted the hearts and lives of those who met her; as a teacher, a friend, a member of her care team, her art community and her loved ones. Joanne found peace at Lake Simcoe, in her garden, in her art studio and with her family. Please join us to celebrate Joanne's life at the Oakville Golf Course on Friday December 13th from 3-6 p.m. located at 1154 Sixth Line, Oakville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made towards atypical Parkinsonism / Corticobasal Degeneration (CBD). Please contact Parkinson Canada or visit www.parkinson.ca and donate in honour of Joanne Warren specifying atypical Parkinsonism / CBD. Online condolences at www.koprivataylor.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019