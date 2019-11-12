|
|
JOANNE STEINBERG Peacefully, Joanne Steinberg (nee Pascoe), passed away at her Toronto home on Sunday, November 10, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Joey was an inspiration to all who met her, and a beacon of strength to her family, as well as to her extended close circle of friends. Adored wife of Michael, mother and mother-in-law of Hayley, and Daniel and Diana, and cherished grandmother to Damon and Romy. Beloved daughter of Eve and the late Dr. William Pascoe, sister and sister-in law to Lynda and Jonas Prince, Lawrence Steinberg, and Debbie and Peter Aronstam. Beloved aunt, cousin and friend. Joey graduated with a Bachelor of Applied Arts from Ryerson. She worked commercially in the field of Food Sciences before joining her father in his medical practice as his full time receptionist, a labour of love for her for many years. She continued working as a medical receptionist, and eventually she became her husband Michael's bookkeeper. Her artistic and culinary talents were well known and were demonstrated in numerous endeavours. She pursued various artistic activities and businesses (painted sweatshirts, stencilled pots and pot planters). Joey was known far and wide for her cooking and baking, especially her coconut birthday cakes and Score bar cookies. She had an extensive circle of friends, and was always happy to help her friends with their Simchas. She made time for volunteer work with charities like Meals on Wheels, Out of the Cold, and the Canadian Cancer Society, and was an avid tennis, golf and bridge player. Our family appreciates the loving care provided to Joey by the doctors and nurses from Princess Margaret Hospital, her family doctor and dear friend Dr. Debra Birnbaum, her dedicated palliative care workers from the Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care, and all of her devoted and supportive friends. We also wish to thank Joey's primary caregivers, Eden and Gloria, especially Eden who cared for her for several years with love and compassion, as well as her long standing trainer and good friend Diane. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. Interment in the Holy Blossom Temple section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Donations in honour of Joanne's memory are welcome at The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation, (416) 946- 6560 or the Dr. William Pascoe Medical Education Fund at the Baycrest Foundation, 416-785-2875.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 12 to Nov. 16, 2019