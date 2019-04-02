JOCELYN NICOL SMART (nee Elliot) August 17,1927 - April 1, 2019 A life well lived. Jocelyn Smart passed away peacefully in Collingwood, Ontario on April 1, 2019. Daughter of Matthew and Violet Elliot; sister to George (Lois), Catherine (Walter), Eleanor (Eric). Loving wife to Lawrence Buell Smart. Extraordinary mother to Joan, Catherine (Stephen Couchman), Ann (Allan Dicks) and Grannie to Jason, Jessica, Madeline, Jeff, Matthew and Sam. Sister-in-law to Charlene Sibbit (nee Smart). Amazing aunt to Don, Little Eleanor, Bill, Nonie, Jane, Neill, Susan and Bill. Loving, fun, funny, adventurous, generous. A Wellesley nurse graduate, Mom had a passion for taking care of others. The loves of her life were her daughters and grandchildren. Never a day went by that Mom reached out to connect with her family. Mom was a dedicated volunteer with organizations such as the IODE, Royal Ontario Museum and more recently - the Beaver Valley Outreach. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and enjoyed many deep friendships. 'It is magnificent to grow old, if one keeps young' Harry Emerson Fosdick A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, April 6th at Trinity United Church in Collingwood at 3:00 p.m. with a reception to follow. In lieu flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice Georgian Triangle - Campbell House. Friends may visit Jocelyn's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 2 to Apr. 6, 2019