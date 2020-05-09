You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Victoria Greenlawn Memorial Chapel and Visitation Centre
1525 Highway 3
Old Castle, ON N0R 1L0
(519) 969-3939
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
St. Augustine Church
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jocelyn MACGIBBON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jocelyn Tannis MACGIBBON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jocelyn Tannis MACGIBBON Obituary
JOCELYN TANNIS MACGIBBON (née Young) Passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 2, 2020. She was the wife of the late Geoffrey MacGibbon (1997). She was the daughter of the late Major J. Gordon Young MC and Tannis Young. She had one brother, the late Robert Young (Edna) of Edmonton, Alberta. She is survived by her sons, Gordon A. MacGibbon of Toronto, and Hugh D. MacGibbon of Windsor, and grandson Andrew MacGibbon as well as several nieces and nephews. Jocelyn was a graduate of Riverbend School for Girls (Balmoral Hall), Winnipeg, Manitoba. She was a former secretary to the editor-in-chief of the Winnipeg Free Press. She was a member of the I.O.D.E. and the A.C.W. - St. Augustine Church. A memorial service will be held at St. Augustine Church in Windsor, Ontario at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Victoria Greenlawn Funeral Home 1525 Hwy #3, Oldcastle, Ontario, 519-969-3939.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 9 to May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jocelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -