JOCELYN TANNIS MACGIBBON (née Young) Passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 2, 2020. She was the wife of the late Geoffrey MacGibbon (1997). She was the daughter of the late Major J. Gordon Young MC and Tannis Young. She had one brother, the late Robert Young (Edna) of Edmonton, Alberta. She is survived by her sons, Gordon A. MacGibbon of Toronto, and Hugh D. MacGibbon of Windsor, and grandson Andrew MacGibbon as well as several nieces and nephews. Jocelyn was a graduate of Riverbend School for Girls (Balmoral Hall), Winnipeg, Manitoba. She was a former secretary to the editor-in-chief of the Winnipeg Free Press. She was a member of the I.O.D.E. and the A.C.W. - St. Augustine Church. A memorial service will be held at St. Augustine Church in Windsor, Ontario at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Victoria Greenlawn Funeral Home 1525 Hwy #3, Oldcastle, Ontario, 519-969-3939.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 9 to May 13, 2020