JOE ROSENBLATT Died 11 March 2019 in Qualicum Beach, BC, age 85. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Faye in 2017; also by his parents Sam and Bessie Rosenblatt, brother Gordon and sister Ruth. He is survived by his son Silas in Victoria, BC, and niece and nephew Sarah and David Rosenblatt and grandniece Penelope Rosenblatt in Toronto. Joe grew up in Toronto where he worked as a labourer and political activist before he encountered the local poetry scene which quickly drew him in. His first poems were published in the 1960s and in 1976 he won the Governor General's award for poetry. In 1980, he moved to Vancouver Island where his vivid and unique imagination bloomed in this wondrous new setting and inspired him to a prolific career as a visual artist.Joe always had several projects on the go and died just days after his last book of poems and illustrations, "Bite Me: Musings on Monsters and Mayhem" was published. Memorial services will be held in Qualicum Beach and Toronto at a future date. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 16 to Mar. 20, 2019