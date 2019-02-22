JOEL EDWARD KLIGMAN After courageous battles with various health issues over the years, Joel, 70, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Sunnybrook Hospital on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Tami, father and father-in-law of Sarah and Brian Zeiler-Kligman and proud Zaida to Jesse Zeiler- Kligman, Joel was born in Vancouver, BC. He was predeceased by his parents Paul and Anne Kligman and father- in law Murray Jacobs. He will be greatly missed by brother Robert and sister- in- law Sandra Secord, mother-in- law Millie Jacobs, Aunt Libby Morris, brothers and sisters- in law Howard and Chris Jacobs, Marty and Nancy Frankel and nephews and nieces Dylan Jacobs, Joseph Frankel and Julie Michaels and Sabra Frankel and Dan Caron, and many dear cousins. His many friends and business colleagues from around the globe also mourn his passing. Joel was a fighter when dealing with his health issues, but he was foremost a lover of Family and Friends. He had a lifetime involvement at Temple Sinai including serving on the board and singing in the choir. He was passionate about his work as a highly-respected marketing /sales consultant in the video security industry, music, theatre, baking, barbequing and cooking and he fervently supported the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Blue Jays. Many thanks to the Sunnybrook, North York General and Princess Margaret Hospital doctors and nurses who have cared for his well- being over the years, as well as to his caregivers Esther and Belinda. Funeral service at Temple Sinai,210 Wilson Ave., Toronto on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Interment in the Temple Sinai section of Pardes Chaim Cemetery. Shiva at 15 Invermay Ave, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to Princess Margaret Hospital Foundation 416-946-6560 or Temple Sinai 416-487- 4161. Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 22 to Feb. 26, 2019