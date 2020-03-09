|
JOEL SMITH It is with profound sadness that our family announces the passing of Joel. On Saturday, March 7, 2020 after a courageous and hard-fought battle with cancer, Joel died peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He will now join his beloved wife, Marion. They enjoyed an extraordinary and full life together. Predeceased by parents, Ben and Sylvia Smith. Joel will be greatly missed and always remembered by his devoted children, Shawn Smith (Charene Gillies), Tricia Smith (Judson Venier), grandchildren, Ben, Lily, Owen and Jasper, adored sister, Bonni Carr, nephews, Mark, Jay, and Adam, and by his many close friends and neighbours in Toronto and at Bear's Paw in Naples, Florida. Sincere thanks and gratitude to the doctors and nurses at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre and Toronto General Hospital, as well as to the palliative care team at Mississauga/Etobicoke, and especially his nurses Jenny, Kim, and Lea, whose care and kindness we will always be grateful for. A special thank you to Dr. John Kim. Funeral service will be held at Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St. W., Etobicoke (between Kipling and Islington Aves.), On Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 1 p.m. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre Head & Neck Clinic c/o Dr. John Kim. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 9 to Mar. 13, 2020