JOHANN HEINRICH KARL KLUGE (Hans) Hans Kluge, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2020 in his 93rd year. Hans was born May 14, 1928 in Kladno, Czechoslovakia. After growing up in Prague and studying in Vienna, Hans immigrated to Canada in 1951 where he began a long and successful business career in Canada and the US. In Toronto, in 1952 he met Maria Györössy- Csepreghy whom he had previously known in Vienna and they were married in 1956. Maria predeceased Hans in 2005. Hans is survived by his son, Florian; daughter Clara; and his grandchildren Alexander and Alena Kluge and Ella and Sophie Tolomiczenko; Florian's wife, Kate, and Clara's husband George Tolomiczenko. Though he studied philosophy, Hans was an engineer by training; he rose to the position of President and CEO of Ascoelectric Ltd. Canada and ended his career as President and Chairman of the Board of Automatic Switch Company, US in New Jersey. He was also active in the Canadian Standards Association serving as President and board member. Hans and Maria shared a passion for the arts, which they expressed in deeds and donations over more than 60 years. Their support included but was not limited to art galleries, opera, theater and orchestral and choral music. No funeral will be held and a memorial service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would be very pleased if you could make a donation in his name to a local arts organization of your choosing.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 22 to Aug. 26, 2020