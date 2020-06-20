|
JOHANNES (HANS) HENDRIK KOUWENBERG, Rev. Dr. B.A. Hons., M.A., M. Div., D. Min., D.D. Passed away June 10, 2020, in Vancouver. Husband, Father, Minister of the Gospel. Born October 13, 1945, in Den Haag, Netherlands, son of Henk (Hendrik) and Joyce. A proud Canadian and diligent scholar, Hans immigrated in 1951 and completed his education in Ontario before taking a call to St. Giles' Presbyterian in Prince George, B.C. Hans and his loving wife, Colleen, ministered there and at Calvin Presbyterian in Abbotsford before retiring in the area. Hans is survived by Colleen; children, Jonathan (Rebecca), Joanna (Tyler) and Jennifer (Chad); siblings, Nancy Laws (predeceased Mo Lepage), Harold (Lorraine), Gordon (Elaine), John (Lisa) and Bart (Daphne); brother-in-law, Terry (Marilynn); and seven grandchildren (Wyatt, Westley, Nolan, Emerson, Olivia, Everett, and Sebastien). Predeceased by his parents and brothers, Arjen (Margaret) and David. A passionate family man, and grounded theologian, student and teacher, Hans noted that God's design for his life, and the gifts he had been given were well used in every aspect of his being. For this he was thankful. We will miss the way he enriched our lives though his encouragement, his peaceful gardens, and the stories recounted to grandchildren. The memorial service will be announced soon. Condolences may be sent to [email protected] In lieu of flowers, gifts in remembrance are welcome to the "Pastoral Ministry Award" established by Hans and Colleen at St. Andrew's Hall thru [email protected] or to The Union Gospel Mission of Vancouver. The family thanks St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver and the Abbotsford Regional Hospital for their exemplary care.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 20 to June 24, 2020