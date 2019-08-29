|
|
HONOURABLE JOHN ABERCROMBIE PRINGLE Q.C., B.A., B.C.L. Late of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice and the Supreme Court North West Territories - surrounded by his loving family, at the Norfolk General Hospital, Simcoe on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in his 96th year. Beloved husband of 67+ years to Barbara (nee Sloan) Pringle of Simcoe. Loving father of Beth Pringle-Hodgins of Simcoe and Fraser "Ooggie" Pringle (Joan) of Port Ryerse. Cherished grandfather and great-grandfather of Sarah Morrison (Todd), children Violet and Benjamin; Amanda Hodgins; Caroline Marisett (Adam), son Fox; Jillian Hodgins, sons Wesley and Avery; Sunnie Pringle; and Bowman Pringle (Sinead). Predeceased by his siblings Constance Wright, James, Robert and William Pringle. In 1943, John joined the Royal Cdn. Air Force - Bomber Command. From 1945-1952, he attended the University of Toronto and the University of New Brunswick graduating with his B.A. In 1952, he was called to the Bar where he practiced in Belleville. In 1958, he was appointed Crown Attorney in Hastings County. In 1966, he received the Q.C. designation (Queens Council). In 1970, he became the Hastings Law Association President. In 1973, he was appointed to the county court of Norfolk where he became Local Judge High Court Justice. In 1974, he was appointed to the Royal Commissioner Land Mark Enquiry. In 1986, Judge Pringle was named Simcoe Citizen of Year. In 1991, he was named Deputy Judge of the Supreme Court of the Northwest Territories. In 1999, Judge Pringle retired with an Honorary Life Membership to the Norfolk Law Association and then established the Justice Pringle Award, which is an award given yearly to a Norfolk secondary student in recognition of scholastic excellence. Friends are invited to share their memories of Judge Pringle with his family at the Jason Smith Funeral Chapel, 689 Norfolk St. North Simcoe for visitation on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Anglican Church, 80 Colborne St. South Simcoe on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Paul Sherwood officiating. Private interment of Ashes: Oakwood Cemetery, Simcoe at a later date. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to donate in memory of Judge Pringle are asked to consider the Honourable Mr. Justice Pringle Scholarship Fund or the Norfolk General Hospital Foundation. Personal online condolences at www.smithfuneralchapel.com (519) 426-0199 "Illegitimus Non Carborundum"
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 29 to Sept. 2, 2019