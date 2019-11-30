You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Skinner & Middlebrook Ltd. Funeral Home
128 Lakeshore Road East
Mississauga, ON L5G 1E4
(905) 278-5546
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Skinner and Middlebrook Funeral Home
128 Lakeshore Rd. E.
Mississauga, ON
Service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Clarkson Road Presbyterian Church
1338 Clarkson Rd. N.
Mississauga, ON
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Clarkson Road Presbyterian Church
1338 Clarkson Rd. N.
Mississauga, ON
JOHN ALEXANDER HANSULD It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of John Alexander Hansuld on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, peacefully at Oakville Memorial Trafalgar Hospital. Loving husband to Jane Hansuld (nee Rutherford), father of Cam (Jean), Randy (Danielle), and Stephanie (Doug). Grandfather of Erin (Tony), Reed, Conrad, Renee, Effie, and Marnie. Great- grandfather of Kyle and Ada. John will be lovingly missed and cherished by his family and all that knew him. Visitation will be held at Skinner and Middlebrook Funeral Home, 128 Lakeshore Rd. E. Mississauga, ON, on Wednesday, December 4th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. A Church Service will be held Thursday, December 5th at 11:00 a.m. at Clarkson Road Presbyterian Church, 1338 Clarkson Rd. N., Mississauga, ON L5J 2W5. Reception at the Church immediately following. Memorial donations to The Lung Association of Ontario, Parkinson's Society of Canada or Heart & Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, 2019
