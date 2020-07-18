You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More
JOHN ALFRED MCCRODAN July 18, 1924 - July 10, 2020 Born in Toronto to Byron Alfred McCrodan and Beryl Susannah (Young) McCrodan. Predeceased by his cherished wife of 70 years Joan (Thomas) McCrodan and older brother Peter McCrodan. John was the dearly loved father of Cathy Atkinson (Dan), David (Carole), Christopher (deceased), Peter (Andrea), James (Patty) and Andrew (Judy). 14 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren will also miss their Grampa John. His half-brother Tom Gass (Joan) and several nieces and nephews also mourn his loss. John attended school in Forest Hill Village before serving in the Armoured Corps of the Canadian Army until 1945. In 1949 he graduated from Mining Engineering at U of T where he was proud to serve as President of the Engineering Society in his last year. Realizing that mining was a danger to his health John pursued a career in sales in the wire and cable industry. Working for Canada Wire and Cable he moved his growing family to Montreal, Winnipeg and Vancouver. After returning to Toronto he joined Alcan Canada from where he retired as Vice President, Utility Markets for Alcan Wire and Cable. John worked hard to provide a supportive and stable home for Joan and their family. He was an inspiration to us all. John's outgoing and friendly manner gained him many friends at work, on the golf course and in the cottage community at Pointe au Baril. His talent for woodworking and making model boats provided him with many hours of enjoyment over his long retirement in Bracebridge and Belleville. Friends and family treasure the many pieces of furniture he made for them. No funeral will be held at this time. If desired, please make a donation in John's name to your local hospital foundation.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 18 to July 22, 2020
