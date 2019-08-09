You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Morley Bedford Funeral Services
159 Eglinton Avenue West
Toronto, ON M4R 1A8
(416) 489-8733
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Morley Bedford Funeral Services
159 Eglinton Avenue West
Toronto, ON M4R 1A8
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
1931 - 2019
John Alfred VIVASH Obituary
JOHN ALFRED VIVASH June 22, 1931 - August 5, 2019 John passed away peacefully, with loved ones by his side. Husband of Barbara Williams; father of Mary Elizabeth Kinch, Catherine Vivash (Matthew Smith), and Michael Vivash (Kim); Grampa of Jamie (Margaret), Iain, and Emma; Katie, Campbell, Colin, and Connor; and Jack, Grace, and Sam. He was an influence on Bay Street for over six decades. He was a wise mentor to many. John believed in being a lifelong learner. He lent his expertise to many academic and medical institutions, and, as well, supported them financially. John valued his relationships, and lifelong friendships. He delighted in, and always took care of, his family. His wish was for this notice to be short and simple, so we will simply say that he was greatly loved and loved us all in return. We will miss him dearly. Visitation will be at the Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Avenue West, on Sunday, August 11th, from 5-8 p.m. and Monday, August 12th, from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Private committal to follow. Flowers gratefully declined. The family would welcome donations in John's memory directed to the Geriatric Oncology Project Fund - The Princess Margaret Foundation, 610 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario M5G 2M9.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 9 to Aug. 13, 2019
Remember
