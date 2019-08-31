|
JOHN ALLAN GROSKURTH Passed away peacefully at Riverside Glen in Guelph on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the age of 86. Beloved son of the late Tone and Tina Groskurth. John will be greatly missed by his relatives and many friends. John's love for family and music were so instrumental in his life. He was a talented organist, he was a leader for Leaside Presbyterian Church Youth Group, and a chartered accountant for many years. Visitation will be held at the Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at Dods & McNair Funeral Home on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation one hour prior. Interment at Greenwood Cemetery, Orangeville. Memorial donations to St. Giles Kingsway Presbyterian Church, Etobicoke or First Presbyterian Church, Penetanguishene would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4, 2019