JOHN ALLAN HANSON December 12, 1940 - February 22, 2019 We are deeply saddened to announce the death of LCol (Ret'd) John Allan Hanson, MSW. John took his own life on February 22, 2019, following a battle with depression. He was 78 years old. John was truly loved and will be dearly missed by his wife, Gale Hanson (nee Allen); children from his first marriage, Jennifer Hanson-Ferron (Michel Ferron), Pamela Hanson (Jim Tower) and Lydia Hanson (Neiland Brissenden); step-children, Melody Mathieu (Karl Theil), Steven and Paul Mathieu; grandchildren Jasmine, Lucas, Logan and Simon; step-grandchildren, Andrew, Alexander, Benjamin, Jonathon and Morgan; brothers, BGen (Ret'd) Jim Hanson (Alice Ducharme), Bill Hanson (Elisabeth); sister, Lyn John (Sunit John); as well as his nieces, nephews, extended family, and many friends. John was predeceased by his first wife, Judith Hanson (nee Hemlin) LL.B. and his parents, Ralph and Isobel Hanson (nee Lang). Originally from Ottawa, John served as a member of the Canadian Armed Forces with postings across Canada and Europe, eventually becoming the head of Social Work Services for the entire military. Following his retirement, John continued to work as a civilian social worker both on CFB Petawawa and in private practice. In keeping with his many passions, John combined his professional skills and love of the Muppets to become a volunteer puppeteer and educator with the Friends and Neighbours Puppet Program, helping children in local schools learn about mental and physical health. John was affable, personable and made friends wherever he went. He was known and loved for his intelligence and ability to tell a great story. Well read, John's quick wit and sense of humour never came at the expense of anyone else. A great lover of music even from a young age, he travelled extensively with the Canadian Forces Europe Pipe and Drum band as a drummer, was a long-time member of the Pembroke Musical Society and a faithful member of his church choir. John loved listening to CBC Radio and was the host of the Wax Museum radio program in Lahr, Germany. John was physically active throughout his life and this was no doubt the reason why he never looked his age. He was not an attention seeker, yet people were automatically drawn to him no matter the occasion. The women in his life can attest to the fact that he was supportive of them in pursuing even the most challenging endeavours and proudly broadcast their accomplishments to anyone within hearing range. John's funeral will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 68 Renfrew St., Pembroke, Ontario. Reception to follow at the church. A Celebration of Life at a future date will be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's name to the Petawawa Military Family Resource Centre (613-687-1641 or https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/petawawa-military-family-resource-centre-incorporated/). Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 9 to Mar. 13, 2019