You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stonehouse Whitcomb Funeral Home
11 Mountain Street
Grimsby, ON L3M 3J7
(905) 945-2755
Resources
More Obituaries for John WAINWRIGHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Anderson WAINWRIGHT

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Anderson WAINWRIGHT Obituary
JOHN ANDERSON WAINWRIGHT John Wainwright passed away peacefully in his 93rd year on Sunday, June 9, 2019. John attended Western University where he earned an M.A. in industrial psychology. He taught briefly at Western University before moving on to McLean Hunter magazine. He spent his career in the Human Resources field before his retirement. He had three children, John (Michelle), Deborah ( David) and Jane. He was predeceased by his wife, Janet (Gunn) and Aline (McGregor). John served as a captain in the army and was a member of the military institute. A private memorial gathering for the family has taken place. Donations can be made to Western University. Arrangements entrusted to Stonehouse-Whitcomb Funeral Home, Grimsby, 905-945-2755.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 17 to June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now