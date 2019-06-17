|
JOHN ANDERSON WAINWRIGHT John Wainwright passed away peacefully in his 93rd year on Sunday, June 9, 2019. John attended Western University where he earned an M.A. in industrial psychology. He taught briefly at Western University before moving on to McLean Hunter magazine. He spent his career in the Human Resources field before his retirement. He had three children, John (Michelle), Deborah ( David) and Jane. He was predeceased by his wife, Janet (Gunn) and Aline (McGregor). John served as a captain in the army and was a member of the military institute. A private memorial gathering for the family has taken place. Donations can be made to Western University. Arrangements entrusted to Stonehouse-Whitcomb Funeral Home, Grimsby, 905-945-2755.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 17 to June 21, 2019