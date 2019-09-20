|
|
THE HONOURABLE JUSTICE JOHN ANDREW AGRIOS 1932-2019 The Honourable Justice John. A. Agrios passed away in his 86th year on September 12, 2019. John is survived by his loving wife, Ruth; daughter, Elaine (Brian Monaghan); son, Andrew Agrios (Jenafor) and four grandchildren, Aidan, Lily, Connor, and Owen Monaghan. He will be dearly missed by his brother, Jack Agrios; sister-in-law, Jeannie; nieces, Janice Agrios and Susan Agrios, and great-nieces, Caitlin and Lauren Smith. Also mourning his loss are his brother-in-law, Jack Brown (Joyce); sister-in-law, Elaine Walker (Lionel); nieces and nephews, Kevin, Bob, Kathy, Aron, Brad, Allison and their families. John was born in Edmonton on October 30, 1932 to Andrew and Krinio Agrios. Graduating with a B.A. and then a law degree from the University of Alberta in 1957, he went on to practice with the law firm Emery Jamieson. In 1980 John was appointed to the Court of Queen's Bench which he proudly served until his retirement in 2008. During John's distinguished career as a lawyer, he represented many national and international clients. In recognition of his legal skills he was chosen as the Alberta representative to the Canadian Bar Association's special committee to review Canada's constitution. Other members of that committee subsequently became Provincial Premiers and one was elected to the Security Council of the United Nations. John was an innovator who was intent on simplifying judicial procedures. He was involved with the creation of mediation and mini trial procedures for the court, which were adopted by both national and international jurisdictions. He was also devoted to assisting new appointees to the court and was one of the four founding members of the Friends of the Faculty of Law at the University of Alberta. John loved being a judge and was deeply devoted to his family. Nothing made him happier than fine wine and lively debates with family, cherished friends and his discussion groups. Edmonton was always John's home and favorite place in the world. He felt strongly about supporting the community including the arts, education and health care. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the "Honourable Justice John Agrios Distinguished Student Achievement Fund" for law students at the University of Alberta. Please send donation payable to the "University of Alberta" to the Faculty of Law 474 Law Centre, Edmonton, AB, T6G 2H5. A Celebration of John's Life will be held Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Royal Glenora Club, 11160 River Valley Road NW, Edmonton. To send condolences, please visit: www.fostermcgarvey.com Foster & McGarvey DWT Edmonton (780) 428-6666
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 20 to Sept. 24, 2019