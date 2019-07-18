You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
JOHN ANGUS MACNEIL June 26, 1929 - July 6, 2019 With family by his side, John Angus MacNeil passed away peacefully in South Lyon, Michigan. John Angus was born in New Waterford, Nova Scotia to Anna Mae and John Alexander MacNeil. He attended Saint Francis Xavier University (B.Sc. '53) where he was a standout athlete, including captain of the X-Men rugby team '51-52. While at St F.X., he met his wife, fellow B.Sc. student, Viberta Marie MacLean, from Port Hawkesbury, NS. They enjoyed 63 years of marriage and raised four children while residing in Oakville Ont., Holden, MA and Brighton MI. He is survived by Viberta and their four children: William (Pamela) of Byron Bay, Australia, John (Diana) of Toronto, ON, Mary Patricia Harding (Blair) of Brighton, MI. and Peter (Kerry) of Brighton, MI.; by seven grandchildren: John Michael (Berkeley, CA.), James Angus (Sydney, Australia), Laura (Toronto, ON), Catherine and Carolyn Harding (Brighton), and Riley and James (Brighton); by his sister Theresa of Halifax NS, brother Robert of Barrie, ON, sister Agnes of Alliston, ON, brother Michael of Burlington, ON; and by many MacNeil, Laffin, Birmingham and MacLean nephews and nieces. His sisters, Anne and Bernadette, and his brother, Charles, predeceased him. Though a patriotic (naturalised) American, John Angus was always proud of his Cape Breton roots and Scottish heritage. After working his way through university in the coal mines of New Waterford, John Angus entered the pharmaceutical industry and enjoyed great success throughout his career and, finally, as President of Vortech Pharmaceuticals Limited of Dearborn. MI, a company he co-founded with Viberta. A devout parishioner of St Patrick Catholic Church, a longtime member of Oak Pointe Country Club and a staunch supporter of the Republican Party, John Angus was happiest when entertaining friends and family with his wife, 'Bert', at their home, 'Braigh Mohr', outside Brighton MI. He will be greatly missed by his family, Vortech employees, classmates, neighbours, business colleagues and many friends. A Funeral Mass and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 18 to July 22, 2019
