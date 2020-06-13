|
JOHN ANTHONY EDWARD ARNOLD November 26, 1940 - May 27, 2020 Long John, Johnny Boy, Big Feet... ever present at El Corral, a unique bar he built in Altafulla, Spain. A dearly beloved personality, sometimes grumpy, always honest, and if someone needed help he would not hesitate to be there for them. Born in Argentina to a Canadian mother (Vera) and an anglo-Argentinian dad (Ted), John spent some of his earliest years dealing with northern winters, product of Ted's volunteering to be a flight instructor in the Royal Canadian Air Force. Once World War II was done John soon found himself in Caracas, Venezuela where both Ted and Vera were able to land jobs. It was during this time period that the family expanded to four with the addition of a younger brother (Rick). These were formative years for John in Latin America, not only mastering Spanish, but also in interiorizing a deep appreciation of Latino culture. However, as he entered his teenage years John was sent to Ashbury College in Ottawa for a high school education (and more cold weather!). This was followed by a period of time at McGill University in Montreal (he loved the latter, but not so much the former) and he then went on to graduate from St. Lawrence University in northern New York State. 'Long John' because John was 6 feet 51/2 inches tall. This height advantage undoubtedly helped him in throwing the javelin further than most could, and in being able to deliver a blistering tennis serve before quickly moving up to the net to cut off any return. For some of the summers during his university years John would spend a lot of time at the isolated family cottage on Grace lake, several hours north-east of Toronto. While up at Grace lake, John apparently 'turned heads' with some of the young women who used to water-ski along-side him. These revelations have just been shared recently including an emphasis on how stately and good-looking he was. During his last full summer up at Grace lake, John decided he would build a two floor "bunky" separate from the main cottage. He was not put off by the fact that he had never built a complete structure like this before. He established a 'modus operandi' which had the local area electrician (who did know a thing or two about construction) to arrive on site everyday at lunch time. The local tradesman would assess the progress made in the previous 24 hours and outlined what to do next…as long as there were two or three cold beers available during the assessment visit. John was a quick study and the wooden bunky he built is still standing strong some 55 years later. This 'building and fixing' knowledge that John picked up at Grace lake would later prove invaluable after he moved to Altafulla, Spain. After leaving North America in the mid-sixties John's first stop was England where he stayed with family friends he'd met in Venezuela, but the weather got to him after six months and he went on to Greece where he taught English. A year later he was on the road again to Spain and fell in love with Altafulla, a sea-side village just south of Barcelona. He met Jock there and they began a 50-50% partnership running the Bond Beach Club with John in charge of maintenance and renovations. In 1970, he bought an old sheep enclosure in the historic centre of Altafulla. Over it John then built a home for his partner Jill and, as of January 27, 1971, for their daughter Lizzie (Elizabeth). Much of Altafulla sits on rock, so under the newly completed home John began to dig into a rock-face and after much effort carved out a semi-subterranean space that he transformed with great taste into the well-known and cozy bar 'El Corral'. The bar became very popular with musician friends of his from Spain and beyond who would sing and strum until the wee hours of the morning. The musicians showed up at the bar of their own accord to jam with others and John, appreciating their talents, would not hesitate in telling noisy customers to 'shut up' or take their business elsewhere. John was putting in long hours in those early times, not only behind the bar at night, but during the day renovating other historically important houses in the village. John was an excellent storyteller with a dry sense of humour. He was widely read and on occasion would find time to travel to see friends in other European countries or take the occasional trip across the Atlantic to see family and visit places that caught his attention like Costa Rica, New York and Cuba. In addition to his childhood embrace of Latin American music he also became a big jazz fan. On nights when there was no live music in El Corral, recorded jazz music was the standard fare. John never missed going to the annual running of the bulls in Pamplona. He was not a 'runner', but rather it provided a meeting place with friends from all over the world intent on schmoozing and boozing. John took up throwing the javelin again as part of a track and field team from Tarragona. Soon after he took up golf and became a regular presence at the Costa Dorada golf club. He reached a low handicap level and won a trophy for the longest tee-shot. Following a round of 9 or 18 holes there would be a few drinks and a good meal at the golf club. Throughout his many years in Altafulla he developed a daily routine of stopping by a local village bar to shoot the breeze with year round residents. Whether you were a worker or a millionaire made no difference in how John would greet you. John had a few health problems over the years, but thanks to a strong constitution he always overcame them. Plans were underway for a celebration of John's 80th birthday on November 26, 2020 in Altafulla that would unite family and friends in a major celebration. Sadly, an aggressive cancer of the throat struck him down, and this time he was not able to overcome. Covid-19 willing, family and friends still plan to get together in Altafulla later in 2020 to remember a singular person and a true friend. John is survived by his partner, Jill; daughter, Elizabeth (Chemi); granddaughters, Alex and Laia; and brother, Rick (Bev). Condolences can be sent to the family via [email protected]
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 13 to June 17, 2020