John Anthony LEE
JOHN ANTHONY LEE (August 23, 1957 - November 11, 2020) Proud Leo. Lover of life. Larger than life. Couldn't wait to wake up and start the day. Had a light and energy that lit up any room. Mr Positivity. Movie star smile. Long time ad man whose work lives on in advertising text books. Successful entrepreneur. Best pitch man you'll ever find. Biggest heart. Loved instantly and utterly by anyone who met him. Son of the late Anthony and Ann, son-in-law to Kristen (Al), brother of Garry (Jill), brother-in-law to Sean (Andrea), uncle to McCartney and Samantha, godfather to Arabella. Best of absolutely everything to wife of over 16 years, Melissa - friend, lover, travel companion, coffee maker, confidante, cheerleader, soul mate. Rest in peace, my baby. In our next life, we'll finally make it to Paris (together!), we'll live in New York and we'll retire in Italy with our close friends - just like we planned. A private cremation to be held on Monday with a celebration of life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Heart & Stroke Canada.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 14 to Nov. 18, 2020.
