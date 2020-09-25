You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/1
John Anthony Morgan GRAY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JOHN ANTHONY MORGAN GRAY John Anthony Morgan Gray died on September 23, 2020 from complications related to Parkinson's Disease. He spent his last days at St. Michael's Hospital, receiving exceptional care in the palliative ward, with family by his side. Born April 28, 1937 to John Morgan Gray and Antoinette Lalonde Gray, he grew up in Toronto and graduated from the University of Toronto. Most significant of those years were the times he spent at the student newspaper The Varsity, with other aspiring journalists, most notably Elizabeth Binks. When he retired in 2001, he had spent 20 years at the Globe and Mail, including postings to its London and Moscow Bureaus, had worked for 20 years as a Parliamentary reporter in Ottawa, and won three National Newspaper Awards. He leaves his wife and partner of 60 years Elizabeth Binks Gray; his children Colin (Laurie), Rachel and Joshua (Heather); and grandchildren Madeleine, Flannery, Declan, Sebastian and Griffin. Respected and admired by friends and colleagues, adored beyond reason by his family. We are bereft with his passing. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dancing with Parkinson's at Dancingwithparkinsons.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sep. 25 to Sep. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved