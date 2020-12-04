You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

John Arnold GABLE
JOHN ARNOLD GABLE It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of John Arnold Gable. John lived his 87 years with a passion for his role as a devoted husband, father and grandfather. This joy for life was also manifested by his love of the stock market. He spent more than 60 years in the investment business where he was known as a respected business leader and icon. He will be remembered for his honesty, integrity and generosity. A legacy is not what you leave behind but who you leave behind. He is survived by his wife Barbara, four children and seven grandchildren. He will be sorely missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. He will be laid to rest in Mount Pleasant cemetery, but due to COVID lockdown restrictions, there will be no public service at this time. A celebration of life will be postponed until after the pandemic. Donations in his name may be made to the Scott Mission. Rest in peace. We will always adore you.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
(416) 485-9129
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
December 3, 2020
I was very sorry to learn of Uncle John’s passing. My memories of John are that of a joyful, impulsive, generous and caring man. He was very devoted to his family and relatives. My sisters an I recalled the Gables visiting the Thompsons in Sudbury in his new turquoise Chevrolet convertible, taking us for rides x driving “no hands” - one of many fun and memorable times. Jan joins with me to offer our condolences to Aunt Barbara, cousins LeeAnne, Karen, John and Paul. God bless each of you in your grief, and may your memories be blessings for you now and always.
Michael Thompson
Family
