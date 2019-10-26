You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Delta United Church
47 Ottawa St. S.
Hamilton, ON
JOHN RUSSELL ARRELL With deep sadness we announce the passing of John Russell Arrell on October 24, 2019, after a valiant struggle with complications from Diabetes. John passed peacefully surrounded by family. He is survived by his dear wife Julie Gibson, brothers Tony (Anne) and Harrison (Diane) and in laws Joy and Rob Galloway, Jane Gibson and Bill Gibson. He was the loving uncle of Jason Arrell (Heather), Heather Tumber (Peter), Laura Joyal (Erik), Ashleigh Creighton (Andrew), Nicole Arrell, Colin Gibson(Erin), Zack Gibson(Haley), Diana Potter(Chris), Beth McIntosh(Andrew), Jason, Michael(Jenn), Mark and Scott Galloway(Terry). He was predeceased by his nephew Cameron James Arrell (1975-1992). John leaves 15 wonderful great nieces and nephews that he adored. John spent his working life as an entrepreneur and was ultimately the owner of J. R. Arrell Gardening for many years. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. on November 9th at Delta United Church, 47 Ottawa St. S., Hamilton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Joseph's Health Care Foundation of Hamilton, Dialysis Research.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 26 to Oct. 30, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.