JOHN ARTHUR BARTON TOWNLEY On October 22, 2020 at Godington, Oxfordshire, after a brief, valiant fight against pancreatic cancer; born July 19, 1942 at Preston, Lancashire; beloved husband of Mary (née Leppard); dear brother of Anna Kevill, Jackie Howe and Lynne Farrell; cherished father of Johnny (Nava Maham), Bill (Nathalie Taylor) and Christina; adored grandfather of Oliver, Maxi and Hugo, Sophie, Annabelle and Felix, and Caspar. A service of remembrance at 4 o'clock (noon, Toronto time) on Saturday, October 31st will be streamed from St George's Church, London W8.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store