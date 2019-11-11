|
|
JOHN BARRY GILBERT, MD, FRCP [C] Born November 15, 1934 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, died on November 7, 2019 in Dallas Texas at the age of 84. Raised in Brockville, Ontario Dr. Gilbert received his post-secondary education at the Royal Military College of Canada and the University of Toronto, graduating from the latter with his MD in 1961. He took post-graduate training in internal medicine and anaesthesia at the University of Toronto teaching hospitals and served as a general practitioner in the remote mining town of Manitouwadge, Ontario. In 1967, he held a research fellowship in Anethesiology at the Tufts New England Medical Center, during which year he passed the examinations to become a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians of Canada. He was then appointed to the clinical staff of the Toronto Western Hospital and the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Toronto. He became a diplomate of the American Board of Anesthesiology in 1971. He came to the USA in 1977 to serve as Director of Anesthesia Services at Rush Memorial Hospital in Meridian MS. In 1982 he served on the faculty at Southwestern Medical School and the staff of Parkland Hospital in Dallas TX. He spent the remainder of his career on the staff of Baylor University Medical Center in the private practice of Anesthesiology. Barry married the love of his life Susan Aileen Phin in 1960. He is survived by his wife Susan, children Diana [Tipton], Kathleen, Julie, John and Stephanie [Heeney], his sons in law John Tipton, Timothy Heeney, daughter in law Amy Gilbert, grandchildren Sarah Tipton, Joshua and Benjamin Gilbert. The service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, November 14th at the Church of Holy Communion, 17405 Muirfield Drive, Dallas 75287 with a reception to follow in the Parrish Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation in Barry's name to the Church of the Holy Communion http://holycommuniondallas.org/, https://act.alz.org/, or Austin Street Center https://www.austinstreet.org/
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2019