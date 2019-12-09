|
|
JOHN BART On December 8, 2019. Beloved husband for 46 years to Suzanne Bart. Loving father and father-in-law of Daniel Bart and Tony Sturman, Rachel Bart and William Chavez, Daniel and Cathy Jones, Samantha and Joseph harrison, and Sophie Bart and Shane Shrybman. Devoted grandfather of Sam, Jack, Odhra, Luca, Theo, Leo, and Ellie. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles AVenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. Friends may visit at 558 Blythwood Road, Toronto on Tuesday and Wednesday 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Casey House 416-962-7600.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 9 to Dec. 13, 2019